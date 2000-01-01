Election board discusses meeting location possibilities

The Pulaski County Election Board met on Nov. 12 to discuss several different items. To start, Republican Election Board Member Jon Frain had asked at their last meeting if they should continue having election board meetings in the clerk's office or if they should move it to the meeting room in the courthouse. Voter Registration Deputy Becky McLeroy said that she and Election Board Secretary and County Clerk JoLynn Behny had agreed that it would be beneficial to continue having the meetings in the clerk's office, because they have easy access to all of their computers and any needed information. He explained that he just wanted to make it clear that Election Board meetings in the clerk's office are open and accessible to the public and the media. He had previously brought up the possibility of having the meetings in the meeting room so they could be livestreamed (they are not currently required to be livestreamed from the clerk's office location but if it is moved to the meeting room of the courthouse it will have to be). The board agreed that they will continue to meet in the clerk's office unless there is a hearing or a topic discussion that would warrant additional space.