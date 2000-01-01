Election board to investigate early voting location

In light of not being able to use the courthouse as an early voting location, county clerk and election board secretary JoLynn Behny asked the Pulaski County Election Board for location suggestions at a regular board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7. She said that the current location of the clerk's office at the Anstis building at 117 E. Main St. in Winamac is not ADA compliant and several buildings in town are not either. Wherever it is, it has to be Wi-Fi accessible, ADA compliant and Behny would have to be able to be right there.