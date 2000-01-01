Election board releases early voting dates and times

The Pulaski County Election Board recently announced early voting dates, times and locations ahead of the May 7 primary election. At the Pulaski County Highway Garage, located at 1131 N. US 35 in Winamac, early voting will be from Tuesday, April 9 to Friday, May 3, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Citizens will also have the option to vote on Saturday, April 27, Saturday, May 4 or Monday, May 6 from 8a.m. to noon at the highway garage. There will also be early voting at the Francesville Fire Station, located at 122 E. Montgomery Street in Francesville, on Saturday, April 27 and Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to noon. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 7, 2024. There will be five polling locations open in Pulaski County, which include the Francesville Fire Station, the Medaryville Christian Church Annex (414 E. Ridge St., Medaryville), the Star City Community Center (2550 E. Key St., Star City), the Pulaski County Highway Garage (1131 N. US 35, Winamac) and the Monterey Town Hall (7033 N. Walnut St., Monterey).