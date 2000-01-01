Election board reviews provisional ballots, reflects on election

The Pulaski County Election Board reviewed six provisional ballots that came in during Election Day during a meeting on Friday, Nov. 15. The board reviewed each of the ballots and all six were deemed invalid due to the voters not being registered in Pulaski County. The main issue with the absentee ballots were either missing or mismatched signatures. Of the seven absentee ballots, four were returned cured and they were accepted. Three were rejected due to signature mismatch or lack of signature. It was noted that none of the races were close enough that the ballots would change the outcome of any of the races.