Election misconceptions: Pulaski, Starke clerks address common questions

Although this year was an off-year for elections, Pulaski County Clerk JoLynn Behny and Starke County Clerk Bernadette Manuel said that doesn't mean they've had a shortage of questions from the public about upcoming elections and its processes. The clerks touched on topics they have received from the public in the last year, including questions about voter registration, candidate information, poll workers and locations, absentee voting, and informing the public about the election. According to both clerks, one of the most frequently asked questions is about declaring a party during voter registration, in which Behny clarified that in Indiana that has never been a part of the process. Voters declare a party by pulling a party ballot during the primary election.