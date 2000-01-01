Election signs not allowed on county property during early voting

The Pulaski County Election Board advised during a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 16 that per guidance by the Pulaski County Commissioners, candidate signs will not be allowed on any county property during early voting. The question has come up because early voting is being conducted at the Pulaski County Highway Department this cycle. Typically the courthouse was used for early voting, but it cannot be used this time because of the impending renovation project. The highway department property is owned by the county commissioners.