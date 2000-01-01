Electric police truck no longer option due to availability
By:
Megan Galbreath
Although the Winamac Town Council officially gave the Winamac Police Department the green light in January to order a Ford F150 Lightning, due to high demand they will no longer be able to do that. At a regular town council meeting on Feb. 13, Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell submitted his official report to the council, which indicated that the department will instead order a Dodge Charger. They expect to see that sometime this year.
