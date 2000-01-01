Elementary school students learn positive impact of farmers’ market

Fourth-grade Pulaski County students recently learned how a farmers’ market not only offers organic goods but also helps the local economy.

Students recently learned how a farmers’ market works and that Pulaski County offers a market in both Winamac and Francesville during the growing season.

Krysten L. Hinkle, project coordinator of the Pulaski County Community Development Commission, along with Pulaski Memorial Hospital communications director Brian Ledley, collaborated to give a short presentation to area students about the benefits of farmers’ markets. Pulaski Memorial Hospital recently donated $1,000 to the Pulaski County Farmers’ Market to provide all Pulaski County fourth-grade students with a $5 voucher that can be used during the 2018 market season.

As part of the presentation, Michelle Martin, a full-time market farmer from Howard County, spoke with the students about what is grown on her farm. Martin was able to quit her full-time job to focus solely on farming for sustenance and on the Kokomo Farmers’ Market. She was also recently involved in the creation of an organization that promotes women farmers.