EMS asks commissioners about holiday pay, paramedic opening

Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo was present at a recent regular commissioners meeting on Monday, December 6 to provide the board with some updates on his department, as well as ask about holiday pay for part-time employees and filling a paramedic position with an EMT. DeLorenzo began by informing them that currently his department is short two paramedics, one of whom went to Cass County. He advised that his department's budget is suffering from all of the overtime he is having to pay. The commissioners ultimately voted in favor to make the update to their policy about holiday pay, along with having that change up for approval and discussion at an upcoming joint session, as well as allow the EMT to temporarily fill the paramedic slot.