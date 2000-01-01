EMS gives grant update, commissioners spend ARPA money

Pulaski County EMS Director Brandon DeLorenzo provided updates on the ambulance grant during a regular commissioners meeting on April 3. He said that he had worked with all of the suppliers of the grant and all of them matched their original quote except for the ambulance company Stryker, which was for the stretcher and stair chair. He said their price increases were just too much to honor that. He said that they are still waiting to hear back from the USDA to see whether they can edit it to indicate that they will still pay their 35% or if they would instead be liable for the rest of that increase. As of right now, the total increase stands at $69,875.56. He said he wanted to make sure they could get an additional for that. The paperwork that he gave the commissioners currently indicates that EMS would pay all of the increase until they hear back. A motion was made and passed to use the ARPA funds for the expenditure in the amount $246,059.95.