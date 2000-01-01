Home / News / The End of an Era: original Bane-Welker store no more
The demolition of the original Bane-Welker building on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The original Bane-Welker building on Monday, Jan. 16.

Megan Galbreath

The main Bane-Welker Equipment building located at 2686 US 35 in Winamac was demolished starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and concluding on Wednesday, Jan. 18. A new store has already been built next to where the old building once stood. According to a press release distributed by Bane-Welker, President Jason Bane said that the original store needed some updates.

See the full story and more photos in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

