The End of an Era: original Bane-Welker store no more
By:
Megan Galbreath
The main Bane-Welker Equipment building located at 2686 US 35 in Winamac was demolished starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and concluding on Wednesday, Jan. 18. A new store has already been built next to where the old building once stood. According to a press release distributed by Bane-Welker, President Jason Bane said that the original store needed some updates.
