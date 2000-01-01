Enhancing school safety

Since Aug. 1, there has been a total of 95 calls for service to the Eastern Pulaski School Corporation. Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell said that potentially a School Resource Officer (SRO) could help increase school safety and reduce the number of internal situations. Campbell said that this school year particularly, there has been an increase in internal issues such as vaping, violence and destruction of property. Campbell said that the idea is to have the SRO work at the school during the school year and then assist with regular patrols on the Winamac Police Department when school is not in session. It was decided that a separate meeting will be set up between the town and the school so they can discuss it further before more information is presented.