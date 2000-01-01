EPCSC hears good, bad and ugly of recent climate audit report

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members are hearing the positives and negatives of the district as the recent data of a survey was shared with them.

School board members were informed, during a regular meeting Monday evening, of the strengths and challenges of the school corporation that were discovered as part of a climate audit report. The report was completed by Dr. Brad Balch of Sycamore Educational Consulting LLC.

Corporation superintendent Dan Foster said the data speaks for itself and hopefully the data can be driven into a focus for long-term and short-term goals.

“We have a good school system but we want to make it better,” Foster said.

Balch gave a brief presentation of the audit report. He highlighted some of the strengths and challenges that came into focus as part of the report. To collect the data, a survey was given to teachers, staff, parents, administration and students. Interviews were also conducted with a minority of the parents, teachers, administration, staff and teachers. There were 577 surveys recorded. Balch said typically with a community the size of the school district there are about 300 or so surveys completed.

Balch also gave broad recommendations at the end of the survey. He suggested that the corporation create a vision for the district, be consistent in how policy rules and practices are implemented, build morale of employees and create a strategic plan.