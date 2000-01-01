EPCSC hires principal, dean of students and football coach

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation board members hired a new principal, dean of students and football coach, although the hirees are not new to the corporation.

School board members held a special meeting on May 26 to fill several positions and also approve a couple of resignations. Two of the positions that were of interest to the public were for the high school principal and football coach. Those who were hired for those positions were Cody Hook and John Hendryx.

Hook, who was a Winamac Community Middle School seventh-grade social studies teacher, received an almost unanimous vote from the board as the new high school principal. Boardman Rob Zeider abstained from the voting but with good reason. Zeider said he was one of the applicants who was interviewed for the principal position.

Hook anticipates getting his foot in the door very soon and he’s pleased that he can continue progressing his career with Eastern Pulaski. Hook replaces Jeremy Tucker who resigned on Feb. 21, 2020. Tucker was hired in April of 2019 after longtime principal Rick DeFries resigned.

Hendryx will be wearing several hats as he was hired as the dean of students, physical education teacher and varsity football coach. Hendryx is a 1980 Winamac Community High School graduate and his father, Jack, coached football and was the varsity baseball coach at Winamac for about 34 years.

Hendryx replaces football coach Craig Barr who resigned in January of this year. He is going to send a letter to potential players and ask them if they have been working out and preparing for a new year. He will also start meeting with the coaches and begin plans for July 1. Hendryx cannot meet in person with potential players until July 1, according to IHSAA guidelines.

The board also hired elementary social worker Lexi Swartzell and approved the resignations of elementary instructional assistant Karen Gudeman and high school secretary Jessica Griffin.