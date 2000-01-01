EPCSC hires varsity football, girls basketball coach

Josh Burgess and Tony Stesiak were unanimously approved to be named the new head varsity football coach and head varsity girls basketball coach at a special Eastern Pulaski school board meeting on Monday, April 25. Burgess said he plans to continue to build the program with summer workouts as well as provide some continuity within the program by giving opportunities to students in all grade levels from elementary through high school. Stesiak stated that he has been familiar with Winamac's program for the past 20 years, and has always respected the community and the programs from a competitive perspective.