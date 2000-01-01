EPCSC moves Wednesday school to Saturday

Students who are serving time at Wednesday school will soon be waking up early on the day they are hoping to sleep in on.

Winamac Community High School Principal Rick DeFries named a number of reasons the leadership team would like to see Wednesday school moved to Saturdays as he spoke with school board members Monday evening at a regular meeting.

As part of the change, Saturday school would be held every other Saturday for four hours which is a change from two hours on Wednesdays. DeFries said those students who are required to serve two Wednesdays will only have to serve one Saturday because of the hour change.

Superintendent Dan Foster said the expense of moving Wednesday school to Saturday school would be a neutral expense.

The plan is for the Saturday school to begin the second semester.

School boardwoman Terri Johnston said she would like to hear the feedback of the Saturday school after the semester.

School board members Rhonda Heims and Michael Tetzloff were absent from the meeting.