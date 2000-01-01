EPCSC plans to spend $2 million on asphalt, concrete project

The Eastern Pulaski Community School Board has approved to spend more than $2 million on the asphalt and concrete project that could begin as soon as next month.

The decision was made during a special meeting held Monday evening to spend $2,371,025 to replace and repair almost all the concrete and asphalt on the campus. The corporation received one bid for the project which was somewhat of a deja vu moment for the board that received only one bid last year on the project.

Superintendent Dan Foster said he is pleased with the efforts of Gibraltar Design this year. According to Foster, Gibraltar employees were in contact with four of the major companies that the corporation was hoping would bid.

The base bid for the project is estimated to be $1,541,725 with three alternates that together total $829,300. The total cost of the project was $44,968 more than the projected costs.

The project includes modifying entranceways, parking lots and sidewalks and replacing almost all of the asphalt on campus and about 80-90 percent of the concrete.

As Foster talked about the project he detailed where the funds for it would come from. During the past two years, the school corporation has encumbered funds of $1,098,533. The corporation also budgeted $300,000 in the 2018 budget to cover the anticipated project costs. Additional funding of $500,000 was left from the middle and high school renovation project and $58,120 wasn’t used for the elementary school project for a total of $558,120.

The corporation would still need to find $414,492 to cover the shortfall of bids to funds available. Foster said there are rainy day funds that could be used and still have money left in that fund. He suggested that about $500,000 would be safe to use.

The board unanimously approved to award the bid.

Boardman Larry Beach was absent from the meeting.