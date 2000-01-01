EPCSC school board cancels Johnson coaching contract

The coaching contract of the varsity boys basketball team has been canceled after an opposed motion by the Eastern Pulaski Community School Board members.

The special meeting was held Oct. 26 to vote on the coaching contract of Kyle Johnson, and to vote on the athletic director’s contract.

Johnson, 43, is facing charges of resisting law enforcement, refusing to leave an emergency incident area and obstructing traffic after he was arrested on Sept. 19.

As the first item of the agenda, school board president Joe Cunningham read a statement regarding the motion to cancel the coaching contracts of Johnson.

He read, “On Oct. 5, 2017, Mr. Kyle Johnson was given written notice of the decision of Mr. Bill Ball, athletic director, and Mr. Rick DeFries, principal, to cancel his coaching contract (football and basketball), effective immediately upon the final decision of the school board. Mr. Johnson requested a conference with the superintendent within the allotted time and was held on Oct. 13, 2017, at the administration building at 9 a.m. Under Indiana Code, an individual providing services on a supplemental contract is not afforded a conference with the school board. Therefore, I move that the board of school trustees cancel the football and basketball coaching contracts of Mr. Kyle Johnson effective immediately.”

The motion was approved with a four-to-three vote with opposition from school board members Beth Ruff, Tim Rausch and Terri Johnston.