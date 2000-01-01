EPCSC teachers learn about ‘Conscious Discipline’

Twenty-six Eastern Pulaski School Corporation staff members recently attended a conference on "Conscious Discipline" and learned about new ways they can tend to students' social and emotional needs. Superintendent Dara Chezem explained to the Eastern Pulaski school board at a regular meeting on June 13 that in general, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted students both emotionally and socially. Conscious Discipline is a social and emotional learning practice designed by Dr. Becky Bailey. It essentially teaches students to recognize, manage and express their emotions and learn how to solve problems with their words. It also teaches adults how to manage their own emotional responses when dealing with students. Chezem said that she is suggesting that more conversations about Conscious Discipline and its teachings be incorporated into staff professional development time this next school year. She added that week-long conferences will also continue to be available every summer.