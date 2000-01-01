EPCSC welcomes new assistant principal

After receiving numerous applications, the Winamac Community Middle and High schools now have a new assistant principal.

Dr. Eugene “Gene” Sweeney, of Granger, will be the new face that students and staff see in the halls.

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation board members approved to hire Sweeney during a special board meeting on July 26.

Superintendent Dan Foster said the corporation received 35 applications, some which were internal. Those applications were screened down to 10. An interview committee that included Foster, two high school teachers, Taylor White and Stephanie Watts, high school principal Rick DeFries and school board president Terri Johnston narrowed down the applications to three people. Those three people were interviewed by the school board during an executive session on July 23.

Sweeney said for about 12 years he has been consulting school corporations nationwide and in Canada. In the last 2.5 years he has worked for the Whitko Community School Corporation as a middle school principal. He doesn’t consider the position as just an assistant principal position but as a way to better the school corporation. His experience includes working with several different schools and school districts to create strategic plans, implement professional learning communities, organize curriculum in buildings and align curriculum to meet the common core standards.

Sweeney said at this time he will continue to live in Granger and travel to work.

