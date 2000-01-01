EPCSC will cover the costs of criminal history checks

Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation Board members are all in agreement that the corporation should cover the costs of a criminal history check that is required by the state.

At a regular meeting Monday evening, school board members approved the second reading of several different policies regarding criminal history checks, teacher appreciation grants, reporting child abuse, transfer students and lunch charging.

When the criminal history checks policy was introduced during the last meeting, the school board expressed that they wanted the corporation to pay for the criminal history checks. They expressed that same sentiment when they reviewed the policy a second time.

The second reading of the policies was approved with the change to wording in regards to the criminal history checks policy and the corporation covering the costs.

The policy changes are requirements of Indiana law. The language of the policies was recommended by the Indiana School Board Association or similar to other schools that have already approved similar policies.