EPES rises to the occasion in support of a good cause

When the students of Eastern Pulaski Elementary School put their minds to something, look out. Each year the students are challenged to raise money for the Pennies for Patients program and each year they go above and beyond. This year’s goal of reaching $1,000 was surpassed in no time and the final tally Friday afternoon was $2,187.79.

In the past, principal Jill Collins has kissed a pig, eaten a bug and even had a makeover with bright orange hair. This year’s incentive was to see Collins duct taped to the elementary school gymnasium wall. Since the students did so well at raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma foundation, Collins rounded up a couple of volunteers and was joined by instructional coach Susie Schultz and counselor Maureen Garrity.

In the five years EPES has been a part of the program the students have raised 963,313 pennies for a total donation of $9,633.13. It was another year of students pulling together for a good cause and finding they can accomplish great things one cent at a time.