Home / News / eSports league gaming for a cause
As part of the eSports league, students meet two days a week to practice their video game skills.

eSports league gaming for a cause

By: 
Paul Hettinger

Since the inception of the eSports club at Winamac Community High School, club sponsor Bryan Rayl has wanted to find something that would get his students involved with a charity event. The club plays in tournaments, but Rayl was looking for an event that would bring awareness to a cause and give his students a fun event to take part in. After a considerable amount of planning and trouble-shooting, the first-ever WCHS eSports gaming event is here.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here