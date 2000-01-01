eSports league gaming for a cause

Since the inception of the eSports club at Winamac Community High School, club sponsor Bryan Rayl has wanted to find something that would get his students involved with a charity event. The club plays in tournaments, but Rayl was looking for an event that would bring awareness to a cause and give his students a fun event to take part in. After a considerable amount of planning and trouble-shooting, the first-ever WCHS eSports gaming event is here.