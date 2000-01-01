Explosive materials discovered during drug investigation

On March 12, the Winamac Police Department, in a joint investigation with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, applied for and was granted a search warrant for a residence located at 111 N. Monticello St. in Winamac in reference to controlled substances. At approximately 9:34 a.m. the search warrant was served at that location. During the execution of this search warrant, four people were detained until the conclusion of the investigation. There were items located in the residence related to controlled substances, narcotics and paraphernalia. While searching the residence, items consistent with explosive devices and explosive material were discovered. These items were ultimately examined by the South Bend Police Department bomb squad along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. The South Bend Bomb Squad assisted with their disposal.