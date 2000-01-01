Extensive street repair to start in Monterey

After some consideration, the Monterey Town Council approved extensive street repair for the town during a regular meeting on Tuesday, July 8. Town council president Doug Denton said that U.S. Asphalt was recently in town and himself and board members Josh Stacy and Aaron Gilley went around town to mark down where road repairs are most needed. Denton commented that several sections are past simple patching and will need some extensive work. Sections of Maple, Center, Walnut and Washington Streets are set to be fixed. The work is expected to occur the week of July 13 – 19.