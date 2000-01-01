Fagner serves North Carolina with Red Cross

As Hurricane Florence began to drench the Carolinas, Red Cross volunteer Sherry Fagner knew she would be receiving a call for deployment.

What she wasn’t expecting was an invitation to join 21 people from seven Red Cross divisions that were picked to be part of a leadership team.

Fagner was originally assigned to the Durham area with the district headquarters being in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was to serve as an assistant feeding lead for Division 1 during the Hurricane Florence relief operation. She was then reassigned to the Greenville Red Cross District 2 and she will continue to serve as a feeding lead.

According to the Red Cross, mass care helps to meet disaster victims’ needs such as offering shelters, food and family reunification.