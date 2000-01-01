Home / News / Fagner serves North Carolina with Red Cross
Winamac resident Sherry Fagner is in North Carolina helping coordinate food operations for shelters, emergency response vehicles and flooding victims.

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

As Hurricane Florence began to drench the Carolinas, Red Cross volunteer Sherry Fagner knew she would be receiving a call for deployment. 
What she wasn’t expecting was an invitation to join 21 people from seven Red Cross divisions that were picked to be part of a leadership team. 
Fagner was originally assigned to the Durham area with the district headquarters being in Raleigh, North Carolina. She  was  to serve as an assistant feeding lead for Division 1 during the Hurricane Florence relief operation. She was then reassigned to the Greenville Red Cross District 2 and she will continue to serve as a feeding lead. 
According to the Red Cross, mass care helps to meet disaster victims’ needs such as offering shelters, food and family reunification. 

