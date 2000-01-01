Fair board furthers ADA improvements to facilities

The Pulaski County Fair Board is continuing what it began last year in regards to becoming more ADA-compliant.

During a Winamac Parks and Recreation Board meeting on June 1, members of the Pulaski County Fair Board and Power From the Past approached the park board about finishing the upgrading of a handful of buildings, used by the fair, to meet Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.

Theresa Calloway, who was representing the fair board, said they would like to finish the upgrading that includes replacing a few bathroom stools and making one of the stalls handicapped-accessible in the restrooms near the horse arena. Calloway estimated that the sinks may also need to be raised.

Calloway said they have been working with Purdue to make sure the grounds are more ADA-compliant. An assessment of the grounds was completed by Purdue in 2015.

Some electrical work will also be done on some of the plugs in the buildings.

The group requested permission to begin the work.

The board approved that the work can proceed.