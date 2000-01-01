Falling ceiling, lack of elevator causing critical issues for court

A falling ceiling and the lack of an elevator are causing complications for the Pulaski Circuit Court that could cause problems later.

Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn told the commissioners on Monday that the recent hanging of warning tape in the courtroom won’t solve the problem of the ceiling falling down. It’s only impeding on court proceedings.

The warning tape was placed in the courtroom after a recent complaint was made to the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) by a county employee. There are portions of the ceiling that are falling and a large area of the north wall is crumbling on the interior. The IOSHA complaint was addressed during a previous commissioners’ meeting, when Pulaski County Maintenance Director Jeff Johnston said the interior of the courtroom won’t be fixed until the exterior is repaired because it would be a waste of money. Work on the exterior of the building may not begin until next year.

“We have a major jury trial coming up one month from today, so I’m proposing with him [Jeff] to knock down the loose paint and re-open the courtroom for the jury trial,” Shurn said.

Shurn said the court recently used a portable tape recorder in the basement hallway to conduct business but it didn’t go well. There could be a complaint made to U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly because of the situation.

Pulaski County Maintenance Director Jeff Johnston gave the thumbs-up for working with Shurn to prepare the courtroom for the jury trial.