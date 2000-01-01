Family Treatment Court celebrates fifth round of graduates

The Pulaski County Family Treatment Court (FTC) recognized its fifth round of graduates on Friday, July 18 in Circuit Court. Three individuals graduated from the program. FTC is a problem-solving court. Circuit Court Judge Mary Welker explained that they have court twice a month and she personally visits with each participant every time. Case managers and service providers also meet with participants to help guide them through the program. FTC serves children, parents and families involved in the child welfare system due to parental substance use as a contributing factor to child abuse or neglect. The program aims to provide families with supportive accountability along with treatment, parenting resources and services to keep families engaged and intact. All three graduates were acknowledged for their hard work, determination and resilience in the program. Graduates also learned valuable life skills such as the importance of self-care and parenting tools. The first male graduate even re-started a Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meeting in his community.