Farm-tastic fun for all at annual farm toy show
By:
Megan Galbreath
Farm toy collectors and lovers of all ages enjoyed the Northern Indiana Power from the Past's annual Farm Toy Show at Eastern Pulaski Elementary School on Sunday, Jan. 21. Every year, over 60 different vendors sell new, used and antique farm related toys and collectibles for all ages. The show draws in about 2,000 visitors annually from all over Indiana and surrounding states.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.