Farmers’ market expands to Francesville

Positive things are happening in Francesville and this summer could be a time for several events.

Along with the UpTown Project hosting monthly events, the town will be the site of the Pulaski County Farmers’ Market twice a month.

The idea of a farmers’ market began more than two years ago and became a reality in Winamac. In August 2016, the market became a nonprofit organization with a board of directors that oversees it. The organization receives assistance from the Pulaski County Community Development Commission.

“We are expanding due to a lot of interest in Francesville,” said Pulaski County Community Development Commission Project Coordinator Krysten Hinkle. “We hadn’t planned on doing this for a couple more years but we are going to take it slow with two different locations.”

The goal of the market is to provide fresh fruit and vegetables while supporting local farmers, gardeners and entrepreneurs. The market also offers an opportunity for educational programming such as the Pulaski County Extension Office offering nutritional demonstrations.

The market will be held in Winamac on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of the month. It will be held in Francesville on the second and fourth Saturdays. The markets will be held 8 a.m. to noon. Hinkle said the dates of the market are a bit different from last year.

The Winamac farmers’ market will be held at the train depot at the corner of Main and Logan streets. In Francesville, the market will be held in the parking lot of the Amazing Grace Fellowship Church on U.S. 421.

For more information visit pulaskicountyfarmersmarket.org.