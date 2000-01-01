Farmers market kicks off sixth year by introducing new kids program

The Pulaski County Farmers Market is about to usher in its 2021 season, marking its sixth year. In its first year at the Pulaski County Farmers Market, the Power of Produce (POP) Club will feature weekly educational activities for kids to take part in at both the Winamac and Francesville farmers markets.The club is a free, farmers market-based program with the goal to encourage and teach kids about the importance of fresh produce and farmers markets. The 2021 farmers market will open on Thursday, June 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Francesville at the Bill Street gazebo, and on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Winamac on Main Street in front of the courthouse.