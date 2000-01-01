Home / News / Farmers market kicks off sixth year by introducing new kids program

Farmers market kicks off sixth year by introducing new kids program

By: 
Megan Galbreath

The Pulaski County Farmers Market is about to usher in its 2021 season, marking its sixth year. In its first year at the Pulaski County Farmers Market, the Power of Produce (POP) Club will feature weekly educational activities for kids to take part in at both the Winamac and Francesville farmers markets.The club is a free, farmers market-based program with the goal to encourage and teach kids about the importance of fresh produce and farmers markets. The 2021 farmers market will open on Thursday, June 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Francesville at the Bill Street gazebo, and on Saturday, June 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Winamac on Main Street in front of the courthouse.

See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.

Pulaski County Journal

114 W. Main Street
Winamac, IN 46996

Office Number: (574) 946-6628
Fax Number: (574) 946-7471

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here