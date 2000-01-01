Father of toddler in box receives more than two-year sentence
By:
Amber L. Tomlinson
The father of the toddler that was found to be in a box that happened in December of 2016, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for neglect of a dependent.
On May 7, Christopher Short was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on May 5.
Short and a number of individuals were arrested after Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies followed a lead of possible child abuse at a residence in the area of CR 750 W. and CR 800 N. on Dec. 13, 2016. What they found was a 3-year-old female being kept inside a locked wooden box.
