FBI investigate missing evidence at Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is again being investigated by outside agencies as evidence is missing.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations has started an investigation after cash was reported missing. This is the second time the sheriff’s office has been investigated for missing evidence within the last five years. In 2016, guns were reported missing from the evidence room.

Because of the investigation by the FBI, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Detective Jason Woodruff has been suspended until a review by the merit board. According to the press release, Woodruff was the officer in charge of the sheriff’s office evidence room. The evidence room is located in the justice center.

Woodruff was questioned by the FBI on Feb. 24 and released without incident.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty.