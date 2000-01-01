Federal, state prisoner income highlighted during annual jail report

Income from housing federal and state prisoners, needed jail shower repairs, yearly statistics and the quarterly commissary report were all presented to the Pulaski County Council on Monday evening, Jan. 12. Sheriff Chris Schramm started his presentation with sharing copies of the quarterly commissary report with the council. Senate Bill 1208 requires the sheriff to provide a quarterly update (originally semi-annually) to the county's fiscal body. Schramm said that they currently have a healthy balance and it is more than what they had last year. He did note that the sheriff's office changed its phone provider in the past year. Overall, Schramm said he has been frugal with the money. Moving on to the end of the year report, Schramm had several items that he wanted to highlight. Between housing federal and state prisoners, he said they have been able to bring in approximately $490,665 to the county, which is deposited directly into the county's general fund. He said he is very proud of this, but cannot take all of the credit for the idea of housing these prisoners.