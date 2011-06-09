FEMA announces help for COVID-19 related funeral costs

*Updated (Friday, April 9, 2021)

FEMA will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance on Monday, April 12, through their dedicated call center. The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number is 844-684-6333 or TTY: 800-462-7585. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CDT.

More information will be available on the FEMA page.



(Wednesday, April 7, 2021) FEMA recently announced that it will help pay for funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths but how that will happen wasn’t defined as of April 5.

On March 24, FEMA officials announced that in early April FEMA will begin providing financial assistance for funeral expenses that incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, for deaths related to COVID-19. The funding is made available to help ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the pandemic.

FEMA has finalized the policy regarding who is eligible for COVID-19 funeral assistance but it’s a bit confusing when it comes to applying for help. FEMA announced that individuals will be able to begin applying for COVID-19 Funeral Assistance on April 12. The FEMA Funeral Assistance website has been updated with the phone numbers that families can call to begin the application process.

It is not clear yet if emergency management agency personnel or funeral home directors will be able to help with the application process.