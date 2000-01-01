Fight cabin fever

The stay at home order and social distancing have caused cabin fever. To help combat it, we are posting the barn tour that was created by the Pulaski County Public Library in 2016. The tour offers drivers a self-guided tour of the county with views of historic barns all while keeping to social distance requirements.

We ask that drivers obey all traffic laws and not block or slow other traffic. We also ask that you do not enter private property. Please do not climb on fences or open gates. We also suggest take a pair of binoculars.

For those who have a creative side bring a camera or a sketch pad (again don’t block traffic). As you enjoy the tour take a photo or take a photo of your favorite barn and send it to us. We will be happy to share it. One more thing, some of the barns may no longer be standing. If you find a location where the barn is no more, let us know so we can share it.