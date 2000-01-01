Financial support from county for SRO taken under advisement

On behalf of the town of Winamac, Winamac Police Chief Tyler Campbell recently approached the county council about potentially making a financial contribution to Eastern Pulaski Community School Corporation's School Resource Officer (SRO) program. After some deliberation and discussion, the council ultimately decided it would be best to take the request under advisement. The council agreed that they wanted to keep things fair between the Eastern Pulaski and West Central school corporations. In addition to that, it was also mentioned that the county is covering all of the cost for dispatch, in which 30% of its calls are for the town of Winamac.