Fire destroys building, consumes another

A fire Saturday morning has left many residents reminiscing about times gone by as they watched a fire on Logan Street consume a building and spread to others.

At 8:56 a.m., the Winamac Volunteer Fire Department received a call that the Freeman building, on South Logan Street south of Main Street, was on fire.

The fire completely destroyed the brick Freeman building and spread to the Kocher and Tankersley law firms building that was just north of the fire. Damage was also caused to the siding of buildings to the east and west of the fire.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene and at the time of Journal press the cause and origin of the fire were still under investigation.