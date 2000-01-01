Fire lane designation, new signs approved for Medaryville

Two new no parking signs and a fire lane designation for a portion of National Street in Medaryville was approved by the Medaryville Town Council on Wednesday, May 17. The White Post Township Fire Department has had some issues with individuals parking along National Street, blocking in two of their fire trucks. There are two no parking signs there currently, but the signs are not visible from both directions. In addition to two more signs, they also requested to put a fire lane on a portion of the street as well to make it more visible. The fire lane would stretch from Main Street to the alleyway.