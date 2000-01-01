First public art piece brightens up downtown Francesville
By:
Megan Galbreath
An enthusiastic crowd gathered on Wednesday, May 19 to commemorate the first public art piece in Francesville at a public mural dedication ceremony held outside of the Neihouser Building in Francesville. In addition to commemorative remarks about the project and its partners, the ceremony featured music from the West Central band and refreshments were served for the community to enjoy. The ceremony also featured remarks from the muralist herself, Jenna Morello.
See the full story in the Pulaski County Journal, available in print and e-edition.