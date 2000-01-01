First round of vaccinations administered by assistance from the community

It’s taking a community of volunteers to administer the vaccinations that have come to the county and that collaboration appears to be a shining light to many.

About 150 people were vaccinated by the Pulaski County Health Department last week with help from several organizations and volunteers. This is the first round of vaccinations in the county.

On Jan. 14, Pulaski County Public Library Executive Director MacKenzie Ledley and Pulaski Memorial Hospital Communications Director Brian Ledley gave a tour to representatives from Senator Todd Young’s office, Chris Salatas, regional director and Courtney Papa, district director. The representatives were visiting the area as they heard about the community collaboration. MacKenzie said the tour was a success as Salatas and Papa were impressed “with the community collaboration taking place to engineer the successful clinics.”

The library began assisting with clinic administrative support during the various community meetings that were being held in preparation for the vaccine arriving in the county. Because the library has become a part of the community collaboration, the Indiana Library Federation is starting to promote the idea to Indiana libraries to give a helping hand.

As the county receives more vaccines, residents are encouraged to sign up to be notified when a vaccine might be available by visiting www.pulaskionline.org/vaccine or calling 574-946-2592.