FLOOD WATERS IN FEBRUARY: Flooding, snow cause hazardous road conditions

Over the weekend, flooding was seen extensively at the Winamac Town Park as the Tippecanoe River continued to rise.Flooding started at the Winamac Town Park at the end of the week, especially near the softball and baseball diamonds. Water began to cover the roads leading into the park in several spots.

Megan Galbreath

Pulaski County received a little bit of everything this last Thursday when rain, flooding, snow, and ice made travel difficult for many across the county. Warmer temperatures earlier in the week caused significant melting of the snow left behind by the last major winter storm, which created several areas of high water and flooding.

