Flu season and beyond: Public health nurse shares winter health tips

The arrival of winter brings a flurry of health and wellness risks, from cold and flu strains to slippery ice and snow on driveways and sidewalks. So, what can Pulaski County residents do to stay healthy this winter? Pulaski County Public Health Nurse Stephen Newcomer breaks down the various ways individuals can ensure they have a safe and happy soup season.

Preventing the Spread of Illnesses: Viruses thrive in cold weather. The low temperatures create conditions that make it easier for them to spread and infect a number of people. After all, in the winter we spend more time indoors, which keeps us in close proximity to one another. Newcomer suggests hand washing, using alcohol based disinfectants and cleaning high touch surfaces are very simple, but very effective methods to help minimize the spread of illnesses. Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze with the bend of your elbow rather than your hand is also a good habit to get into.