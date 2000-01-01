Follow up request granted by the Pulaski County Council

In a follow up to last month's meeting, Pulaski County Sheriff Chris Schramm came before the county council to ask for longevity for prior years of service for Sergeant Seth Barton and Sergeant Detective Matt Pickens. Last month, the council approved three years of service for new deputy JT Martin. Schramm said that he is bringing this request forward to give fair treatment. He explained that Pickens worked for the Winamac Police Department before coming to the Sheriff's Office and Barton had worked for the Logansport Police Department, which would be three additional years. The years of service wouldn't affect Barton's pay though, it would just move him up in years of service. Barton's next pay increase would come at 15 years – he still has three years to get there. Pickens' pay would increase from $61,880 to $64,022, a difference of $2,142 a year. His hourly rate would go from $29.75 to $30.78, or $1.03 per hour.