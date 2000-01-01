Home / News / Former chief deputy sentence suspended, to be served as probation

Amber L. Tomlinson

Former Pulaski County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ron Patrick faced a sentencing hearing on April 18 and he won’t be spending any time in jail. 
Patrick, who was indicted on five counts of theft, four counts of official misconduct, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of deception on Aug. 9, 2016, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice on March 5.  
He was sentenced to 18 months at the Pulaski County Jail with 18 months to be suspended and served as probation by Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn. No restitution was ordered. As part of the sentencing process, if Patrick completes the probation time he can appeal for judgment to be entered as a Class A misdemeanor. 
 

