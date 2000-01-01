Former commissioner files complaint against current commissioners

A former Pulaski County Commissioner filed a formal complaint with the state regarding the current commissioners and it appears his concerns are justified.

Former commissioner Terry Young filed a complaint with the Indiana Public Access Counselor Office alleging the commissioners violated the Open Door Law or Indiana Code 5-14-1.5-1. The complaint was filed on Feb. 22 and states that the commissioners violated the Open Door Law on five separate occasions.

Young said he filed the formal complaint because of what he felt were repeat violations made by the commissioners for the past several months.

Public Access Counselor Luke Britt stated in the advisory opinion that “it appears as if the board may have a casual interpretation of the Open Door Law when it comes to meetings.” He continues to say that without more information or a response from the commissioners, “it is difficult to ascertain how systemic of a problem this is.” Britt states it is of his opinion that the commissioners violated the Open Door Law and suggests that the board refamiliarize themselves with it.

Although Britt gave an advisory opinion, the office has no authority for fining public officials who violate the access laws.