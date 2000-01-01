Former EMS director charged with six felonies

A former Pulaski County EMS director has been charged with six felonies as part of a much larger investigation that involves more than a dozen public officials.

On Oct. 11, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkle announced that 15 people including former Pulaski County EMS Director Nikki Lowry were charged after Operation Public Accountability discovered that more than $1 million had been stolen. The joint operation involved the Indiana State Board of Accounts, the FBI, Indiana State Police, local county sheriff’s offices, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and state and local prosecutors.

As part of the investigation, Lowry is accused of stealing more than $12,000 in training funds. She is charged with four counts of theft, one count of corrupt business influence and one count of official misconduct.

The charges that were filed on Oct. 9 indicate that the incidents occurred from Sept. 1, 2011, to Oct. 31, 2017.