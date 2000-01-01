Former Mr. Football motivates Warrior squad

From his humble beginnings in Indianapolis to a national scout for the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, DuJuan Daniels brought words of advice and encouragement to a receptive audience at Roudebush Field.

Daniels spent time with the Winamac football team and coaches and then shared his story with members of the community. His visit was made possible by Winamac football coach Craig Barr, who coached the former Mr. Indiana Football at Bishop Chatard.

Barr introduced Daniels by sharing how driven and focused he became after setting goals of becoming Mr. Football and winning a state championship in his senior year of high school. Daniels’ personal goal was to be the best player in the state and be named Mr. Football; something Barr considered quite a goal for a guy who may not have been the best player on the team.

Barr concluded his introduction by adding that after the meeting, Daniels’ attitude and work ethic changed dramatically and his teammates followed his lead. A year later Bishop Chatard was a state champion and Daniels had earned the Mr. Football award.

Daniels message to the Winamac community was a simple yet powerful and significant one to those in attendance. Set goals, focus on what it will take to achieve those goals and when you achieve those goals, set more goals.

Before concluding, he shared four points that the New England Patriots believe in as an organization but can apply to anything in life.

1) Be attentive, pay attention to detail. 2) Work hard, is good, good enough. 3) Avoid distractions. 4) Put the team first.