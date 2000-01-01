Home / News / Former sheriff’s chief deputy wants charges dropped
Judge takes motion to partially dismiss charges against Patrick under advisement.

Former sheriff’s chief deputy wants charges dropped

By: 
Amber L. Tomlinson

Pulaski Circuit Court Judge Michael Shurn is giving the State a chance to add additional argument after the former Pulaski County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy asked for a handful of charges to be dismissed. 
On Nov. 29, Shurn resided over a hearing where Ronnie Patrick asked for five of 11 counts to be dismissed from his case. 
Patrick was indicted on five counts of theft, four counts of official misconduct, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of deception on Aug. 9 after a grand jury indictment was ordered.  
A motion to partially dismiss the indictment was filed on Oct. 11 by Patrick’s team of attorneys. The motion requests dismissing three charges of theft, one charge of official misconduct and one charge of deception because the statute of limitations expired. 
The State responded back on Nov. 29 stating that there are “sufficient factual statements” in regards to the charges falling within the limitation period. 
During the hearing on Nov. 29, Shurn heard from both the defense and the State and took the motion to partially dismiss the indictments under advisement. 
Then on Dec. 22, Shurn granted the State permission to file amended information “specifically pleading any facts and exceptions which would permit the State to file charges for offenses beyond the statute of limitations,” according to the court order. 
A new hearing date was not set as of the time of Journal press.

